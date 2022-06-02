‘Fanboy’ Tom Aspinall panned for using UFC interviews to promote Francis Ngannou — ‘What are you doing?!?’

Streaking UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall is now 5-0 inside the Octagon with all five wins coming by way of knockout or submission — four within the opening frame. In spite of his meteoric rise to the Top 10 of the 265-pound weight class, the power-punching Englishman is not ready for a division title shot.

Just ask him, he’ll tell you.

In addition, the 29 year-old Aspinall has been spending a majority of his media opportunities promoting rival UFC heavyweights, like reigning division champion Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” is currently sidelined with a knee injury but is looking to embark on a boxing career at some point in the very near future.

Sounds like former UFC title contender, Chael Sonnen, is ready to blow a gasket.

“Aspinall comes out, does an interview, I can’t remember what was said — I was so disgusted — talking about, ‘Who wouldn’t want to see Francis Ngannou box? Oh my god, Ngannou is such a great boxer!’ He went on from there to put some other people over. He’s a legitimate fan!” Sonnen told his YouTube followers. “He does come off as a very sweet guy, that is true. But I can’t put him back in a main event. I can’t put him in a title shot. I can’t put him in anything he says he doesn’t belong in.”

Aspinall (12-2) is likely to break into the division Top 5 with a victory over Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main event, scheduled for July 16 inside O2 Arena at Peninsula Square. It remains to be seen if Aspinall can turn away the collegiate wrestling standout and if so, what kind of post-fight interview fans can expect.

“We gave him the opportunity, we put him in the main event, we put him in a fight in front of his own country, we've done everything we can possibly do,” Sonnen continued. “We get him the media opportunities and he fanboys out and puts over Francis Ngannou. What are we doing here? Why are we doing it? What do you think these interviews are about? It’s an opportunity to tell your side — and you sold Francis Ngannou. What are you doing?”

We’ll find out on July 16.

To see who else is fighting at the upcoming UFC London event on ESPN+ click here.