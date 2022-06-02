ONE 158 preview (Pt. 1)

ONE 158 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. With the fight between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio falling through, the card will now be headlined by a Muay Thai bout.

In total there are 13 fights on a card which will consist primarily of MMA fights.

Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques (Lightweight)

Kim Kyung Lock will be making his MMA debut. He competed once in Muay Thai for ONE Championship and was knocked out.

Edson Marques (9-2) came into ONE Championship with a 9-0 record and a big reputation. But he has been knocked out in both of his bouts for the promotion and stylistically this could be a bad matchup for the Brazilian.

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba (Atomweight)

Jenelyn Olsim (5-3) comes from a wushu background and has the classic Team Lakay style. Her losses have all come against opponents who have either outgrappled or outwrestled her.

Julie Mezabarba (9-2) comes from a kickboxing background and dominated Mei Yamaguchi on her ONE Championship debut. She tried to take Stamp Fairtex down and it will be interesting to see whether that is the strategy here.

Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (Heavyweight)

Duke Didier (8-1) made his debut in 2011 but has not fought regularly. He is a BJJ black belt who has won numerous submission grappling competitions.

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (5-0) hails from Uzbekistan and is undefeated. I couldn’t find any footage of his fights.

Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi (Heavyweight)

Odie Delaney (3-0) needed 66 seconds to win his ONE Championship debut. He was an NCAA Division 1 wrestler so no prizes for guessing what his skillset is.

Mehdi Barghi (4-3) also comes from a wrestling background. He was knocked out on his ONE Championship debut and this looks like a difficult match for him.

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (Bantamweight)

Yodkaikaew Fairtex (7-4-1) is a Muay Thai veteran so it was a huge shock to see him knocked out in the opening exchanges of his last fight. It is possible he was overconfident with his striking but he surely won’t make the same mistake twice.

Gurdarshan Mangat (16-3) has a huge advantage in terms of MMA experience. He is a southpaw who is confident in his striking but he is not afraid to shoot for takedowns and that will surely be the strategy here.

Adrian Mattheis vs. Alex Silva (Strawweight)

Adrian Mattheis (10-5) knocked out Alex Silva at the start of the second round last time they fought but there as some controversy over the stoppage. He knocked the Brazilian down but the referee stepped in instantly and didn’t give him any time to recover.

Alex Silva (11-7) is the former strawweight champion but has lost six out of his last ten fights. Mattheis survived a round on the ground with the BJJ black belt last time out and he will want to be more ruthless here.

The entire ONE 158 fight card will be available to view free in some territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

