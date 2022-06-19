Highlights! Tenshin Nasukawa beats Takeru Segawa in all-too-brief brawl at THE MATCH

The highly anticipated scrap between Japense kickboxing stars Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa finally went down on Sunday morning at THE MATCH, and it lived up to expectations ... for the short amount of time it lasted.
For some reason, Tenshin and Takeru battled for just three 3-minute rounds, the ruleset used by co-promoter RISE. That didn’t give the two fighters much time to work, but they did their best to put on a show for the fans from the opening bell to final seconds. In the end it was Tenshin Nasukawa that had his hand raised via unanimous decision. He knocked down Takeru in the first round and then used crisper boxing in the close second and third rounds to earn the nod from judges.
Check out the highlights from a sold out Tokyo Dome with 56,399 fans in Japan:
Photo from Gong Magazine now. Look this... #THEMATCH2022
Pandemonium in Tokyo.— Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 19, 2022
Tenshin Nasukawa & Takeru deliver an emotional fight, with the former emerging as the greatest Japanese fighter of this generation, retiring undefeated and ending his illustrious Kickboxing career on a high point.
#THEMATCH2022
pic.twitter.com/0ea8BaIVse
The knockdown from the first round:
武尊ダウン⤵️— 笑う事が人生 神楽優 (@tora_boss_yu) June 19, 2022
天心状態良過ぎやん #武尊 #THEMATCH2022 #武尊天心 #ザマッチ2022ライブ #那須川天心 #那須川天心vs武尊生放送 #武尊ダウン pic.twitter.com/VMGOfRHZE5
An elated Tenshin Nasukawa is declared the winner:
#THEMATCH2022— YouTube【Baseball theater】 (@tarosukeyakyu) June 19, 2022
武尊vs那須川天心 最高だったな
おめでとう那須川！ pic.twitter.com/7Djy0uyXV5
Tenshin Nasukawa defeats Takeru Segawa via unanimous decision #THEMATCH2022
Let’s hope a rematch can be put together for at least five rounds, and on national television to boot.
