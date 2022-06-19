UFC Austin Results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ last night

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) staged a “Fight Night” event last night (Sat., June 18, 2022) inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas, featuring a Featherweight scrap that saw Josh Emmett defeat Calvin Kattar via split decision (see it here). In the co-main event, Kevin Holland defeated Tim Mean via submission (d’arce choke) in round two (highlights).

Biggest Winner: Josh Emmett

In a night that featured nine great finishes, it was hard to decide on who were the biggest winners, so there will be some disagreement with today’s choices. But, Emmett obviously gets the top spot here because he delivered a gutsy performance against Kattar to collect his fifth straight win. The hard-hitting, 145-pound contender will likely jump into the Top 5, setting him up for a bigger fight in his next outing. Another win (maybe two), and Emmett could find himself staring down the barrel of a shot at the division title. After tearing his ACL in 2020, Emmett hasn’t lost a step, winning two consecutive fights since returning from the devastating injury.

Related Emmett Splits Kattar In Technical Brawl

Runner Up: Adrian Yanez

Yanez’s ascension up the Bantamweight ranks continues to go strong after he stopped Tony Kelley via strikes in the second round to pick up his ninth straight win (fifth inside the Octagon). Cracking the Top 15 in the stacked Bantamweight division is a tall order, but Yanez is making all the right moves to get there. And when you add the fact that he has earned a post-fight bonus in every single one of his fights inside the Octagon, he could accomplish that goal sooner rather than later. Furthermore, Yanez’s fan base likely grew exponentially for taking out Kelly in impressive fashion after the controversial combatant drew the ire of the combat community for his racial comments.

Biggest Loser: Eddie Wineland

Statistically speaking, Wineland suffered one of the most crucial defeats of the event after he was knocked out by Cody Stamman in the first round. It was Wineland’s third straight stoppage loss ... all in the opening frame. Taking it back a bit further, the long-time veteran has lost five of his last six fights and hasn’t had a winning run inside the Octagon in nearly seven years. With numbers like that, it’s going to be tough for UFC officials to justify keeping the 37-year-old striker.

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.