Kevin Holland captured his second-straight win at 170 pounds earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when “Trailblazer” stopped veteran Tim Means via second-round submission (D’Arce choke).

This was an entertaining co-main event to say the least. Means is a true dog and kept moving forward to exchange with Holland and try to catch him with heavy hands. “Dirty Bird” mixed in a takedown here and there as well, but Holland was simply too fast. He was able to piece Means up late into the first round and carried that momentum into the second. That’s when Holland landed a massive right hand that forced Means to wrestle and allowed “Trailblazer” to lock up the choke.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Holland, 29, has looked like a different fighter since dropping down to welterweight earlier this year. The former middleweight contender should be able to land a top 15 opponent his next out, but he may not score a matchup with Sean Brady which he called for in his post-fight interview.

