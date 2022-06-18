Kevin Holland and Tim Means squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Holland came out light on his feet, but Means scored first with a crisp left. Holland stuffed a takedown, and the two started trading big shots. Another trade saw both men land — neither was fighting with the intention of this one going all three rounds. Holland scored with a heavy knee, but Means converted that strike into a brief takedown. When Holland stood back up, he swung for the fences and definitely stung “The Dirty Bird.”

Holland landed a heavy counter combination to a low kick back in the center. As the two fired back-and-forth, Holland looked the far quicker man, even as both men landed. Holland finished the round with a big right that hurt Means, but the veteran scored a takedown before the bell when Holland charged.

A quick kick counter landed early in the second for Holland, who looked very sharp. Means touched the body with a left, but a heavy right from Holland immediately afterward sent him to the floor. As Means tried to recover, Holland jumped on his neck with a slick d’arce choke, and Means was quickly submitted.

This was a major improvement from Holland’s first Welterweight performance. Against a durable veteran with a well-rounded skill set, Holland proved himself a class above, picking Means apart and strangling him with relative ease.

It’s time for “Big Mouth” to fight a ranked Welterweight.

Result: Kevin Holland defeats Tim Means via second-round d’arce choke

