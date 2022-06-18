Albert Duraev and Joaquin Buckley squared off in a Middleweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Buckley started quick, swinging kicks and big swings. About a minute into the round, a big high kick connected and wobbled the knees, but Duraev was able to circle and recover. Not long afterward, Duraev returned the favor with a clean high kick of his own, opening up a cut. The action slowed a bit as Buckley moved all over the cage, but he did finish the round strong with a big combination.

Buckley started the second with a couple strong left hands connections to the head and body before nearly scoring another high kick. When Duraev tried to change levels, he ran directly into a high kick and somehow survived. His second takedown attempts moment later was a better entry, and he forced Buckley to his butt along the fence. Buckley worked up quickly and broke back to the center.

Buckley sprawled out on another shot, and his opponent’s eye is swelling shut. Buckley crushed his opponent with a left, sending the Russian to the canvas! Duraev used a takedown attempt to stall Buckley’s offense, and he actually finished the shot with a trip. Buckley exploded up to his feet after a short bit of control, and he immediately went back on the offensive. Buckley dropped his opponent one last time before the bell in a real statement round.

Due to Duraev’s eye completely closing, the doctor and referee called the bout before the third began. This was quite a jump in performance for Buckley, who’s never looked so consistently dangerous and well-conditioned.

Result: Joaquin Buckley defeats Albert Duraev via doctor’s stoppage

