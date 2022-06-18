 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Watch UFC Austin post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
As soon as UFC Austin wraps up later tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett, a co-headliner pitting Kevin Holland against welterweight veteran Tim Means, and a middleweight pairing featuring former training partners Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

