Josh Emmett delivered the goods last night (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the featherweight contender outlasted Calvin Kattar in the main event (highlights HERE).

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Austin produced a collection of finishes and back-and-forth performances. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Phil Hawes looked unstoppable in his middleweight clash with Deron Winn when “Megatron” scored an impressive second-round TKO (see HERE)

Middleweight prospect Roman Dolidze scored the biggest win of his career with a first-round TKO stoppage over Kyle Daukaus

Cody Stamann earned his first UFC stoppage with a first-round TKO finish over bantamweight veteran Eddie Wineland (highlights HERE)

Ricardo Ramos produced his second spinning back elbow knockout in UFC competition when he stopped Danny Chavez just 72 seconds into the first round

Welterweight prospect Jeremiah Wells pushed is UFC record to 3-0 with a blistering first-round knockout finish over veteran Court McGee (watch HERE)

Adrian Yanez improved his UFC record to 5-0 with an impressive first-round TKO finish over the super durable Tony Kelley

Middleweight prospect Gregory Rodrigues turned into a contender with a first-round knockout finish over game opponent Julian Marquez (see it HERE)

Kevin Holland kept up his winning ways at welterweight with a co-main event submission over veteran Tim Means

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Austin bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar

Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland

Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley

Performance of the Night: Gregory Rodrigues

Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez

Performance of the Night: Jeremiah Wells

Performance of the Night: Ricardo Ramos

Performance of the Night: Cody Stamann

Performance of the Night: Phil Hawes

Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.