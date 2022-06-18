Josh Emmett delivered the goods last night (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the featherweight contender outlasted Calvin Kattar in the main event (highlights HERE).
In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Austin produced a collection of finishes and back-and-forth performances. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:
- Phil Hawes looked unstoppable in his middleweight clash with Deron Winn when “Megatron” scored an impressive second-round TKO (see HERE)
- Middleweight prospect Roman Dolidze scored the biggest win of his career with a first-round TKO stoppage over Kyle Daukaus
- Cody Stamann earned his first UFC stoppage with a first-round TKO finish over bantamweight veteran Eddie Wineland (highlights HERE)
- Ricardo Ramos produced his second spinning back elbow knockout in UFC competition when he stopped Danny Chavez just 72 seconds into the first round
- Welterweight prospect Jeremiah Wells pushed is UFC record to 3-0 with a blistering first-round knockout finish over veteran Court McGee (watch HERE)
- Adrian Yanez improved his UFC record to 5-0 with an impressive first-round TKO finish over the super durable Tony Kelley
- Middleweight prospect Gregory Rodrigues turned into a contender with a first-round knockout finish over game opponent Julian Marquez (see it HERE)
- Kevin Holland kept up his winning ways at welterweight with a co-main event submission over veteran Tim Means
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Austin bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar
- Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland
- Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley
- Performance of the Night: Gregory Rodrigues
- Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez
- Performance of the Night: Jeremiah Wells
- Performance of the Night: Ricardo Ramos
- Performance of the Night: Cody Stamann
- Performance of the Night: Phil Hawes
- Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze
For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...