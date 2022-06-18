Josh Emmett may have earned the biggest win of his career earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the featherweight contender outlasted Calvin Kattar in the main event to walk away with a split-decision nod.

Kattar was able to do a good job early in maintaining his distance and using a straight jab to create a cut over the left eye of Emmett. As for Emmett, he plodded forward trying to time one of his big-time power punches and did land some solid shots along the cage towards the end of the first. Kattar gained a little momentum in the second round with crisp boxing and great shot selection, but Emmett backed him him up each and every time he threw punches.

Emmett regained momentum in the third round when he was able to land more volume and do some damage to Kattar’s face. Kattar was consistently fighting off his back foot and couldn’t control the action like he was earlier into the fight. Both featherweights connected good shots in the fourth round, but Emmett did really nice work to the body that seemed to slow Kattar down. Fortunately for Kattar he was able to land an elbow and some big punches to really bust Emmett’s face up at the end of the frame.

In the fifth and final round, Kattar continued his onslaught from range as Emmett had issues getting inside. Kattar’s offensive output didn’t put Emmett in trouble, but it helped control the action and gave Kattar a chance on the scorecards. However, it was Emmett who did enough over the course of five rounds to get the decision.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

We're going the DISTANCE! How have you scored it so far? #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/SdOSb6lWbu — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2022

Kattar and Emmett put on a show to finish off #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/pzP8BeCYGc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 19, 2022

Emmett calling for the winner of Volkanovski vs Holloway 3 in two weeks pic.twitter.com/iyPtRbTkr9 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 19, 2022

