Gregory Rodrigues kept the finishes coming in earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the middleweight contender stopped Julian Marquez with a nasty first-round knockout (punch).

Marquez is as game as they come and stood in the pocket with the fighter known as “Robocop.” Unfortunately for Marquez, Rodrigues was too powerful with his strikes and hurt “Cuban Missile Crisis” at will. Rodrigues kept plodding forward and eventually landed a final right hand that folded Marquez and forced the referee’s hand.

Rodrigues, 30, is now 3-1 inside of the Octagon since his debut in 2021. The former LFA middleweight champion is clearly one of the most powerful strikers in the division right now and hasn’t even shown his overall capabilities in the grappling department. Rodrigues should have a number next to his name very soon as he climbs the 185-pound ladder in fashion.

