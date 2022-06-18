A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE @yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi

Adrian Yanez proved he’s ready for the bantamweight top 15 earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the rising contender destroyed a usually durable Tony Kelley with a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

This main card opener had some bad blood leading up to the fight so both bantamweights came out firing. Yanez was the more accurate fighter, but Kelley stood in front of him and waved him on. Kelley did land some solid shots to bloody Yanez’s face up, but Yanez’s work to the body and head were too much. Kelley was left on skates and Yanez moved in for the kill with about a minute left in the first.



Yanez, 28, is now 5-0 inside of the Octagon with four devastating knockouts. The former Contender Series standout has looked better each and every time he steps inside of the cage and should get a pretty big name his next time out.

