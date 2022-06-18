Jeremiah Wells looked like a human wrecking ball earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the welterweight prospect stopped veteran fighter Court McGee with a vicious first-round knockout (punch).

McGee looked to be in incredible shape for this “Prelims” matchup, but Wells was simply too explosive and aggressive with his offense. It only took about 90 seconds for Wells to unload a combination that caught McGee off guard. As McGee was exiting the exchange Wells ended it with a nasty left hook that caught McGee directly on the chin and instantly put him out. Wells leaped in for some insurance shots, but the damage was already done.

Wells, 35, is now 3-0 with all finishes since joining UFC back in June 2021. The powerful knockout artist now holds key wins over notable veterans in McGee and Warlley Alves and looks to be on the fast track to a shot at the top 15, which is saying something considering how deep the welterweight division is nowadays.

