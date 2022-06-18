 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Austin highlights: Jeremiah Wells sleeps Court McGee with left hook from hell

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jeremiah Wells looked like a human wrecking ball earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the welterweight prospect stopped veteran fighter Court McGee with a vicious first-round knockout (punch).

LIVE! Stream UFC Austin On ESPN+

FEATHERWEIGHT FIREWORKS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin’s co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

McGee looked to be in incredible shape for this “Prelims” matchup, but Wells was simply too explosive and aggressive with his offense. It only took about 90 seconds for Wells to unload a combination that caught McGee off guard. As McGee was exiting the exchange Wells ended it with a nasty left hook that caught McGee directly on the chin and instantly put him out. Wells leaped in for some insurance shots, but the damage was already done.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Wells, 35, is now 3-0 with all finishes since joining UFC back in June 2021. The powerful knockout artist now holds key wins over notable veterans in McGee and Warlley Alves and looks to be on the fast track to a shot at the top 15, which is saying something considering how deep the welterweight division is nowadays.

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...