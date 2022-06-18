Daniel Cormier and Phil Hawes exchanged words inside of the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., after “Megatron” defeated Cormier’s teammate Deron Winn via second-round TKO (highlights HERE).

Hawes, who looked incredible in his “Prelims” appearance, dissected Winn from the opening bell and ended up busting him up pretty bad with elbows and punches. In the second round, Hawes was landing at an incredible clip and the referee needed to step in to stop the action.

After the fight, Hawes started to chirp at Cormier who was coming into the cage to conduct his usual post-fight interview. Cormier quickly responded and the two met in the middle of the Octagon to talk it out. Check out the entire altercation below:

“You picked the wrong pony!” shouted Hawes. “Yeah, you dog. You know what I’m talking about. I’ll cool off and then next week you can fight me.”

“I don’t pick fights,” responded Cormier. “Be respectful. You didn’t beat me. I don’t pick fights.

“Look at what happened. Why would I want this fight? You can do it better than that, don’t do that.”

Hawes, who is now 4-1 since joining UFC back in 2020, is one of the more promising prospects in the middleweight division today. It seems like he was rubbed the wrong way that Cormier was a teammate of Winn’s. Cormier certainly didn’t back down and was more than willing to put “Megatron” in his place.

Despite the altercation, Cormier interviewed Hawes after the fight and let him have some time on the microphone.

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.