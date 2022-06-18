 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Austin highlights: Ricardo Ramos delivers spinning back elbow knockout

By Dan Hiergesell
Ricardo Ramos delivered another spectacular finish earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the featherweight veteran stopped Danny Chavez with a beautiful first-round knockout (spinning back elbow).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin's co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

This fight only lasted 72 seconds as Ramos stalked Chavez along the cage and waited for his opening. Out of nowhere Ramos faked a straight jab before turning his body and launching a spinning back elbow. The strike caught Chavez directly on the side of the head and instantly put him out. As he was falling to the canvas Ramos delivered a follow-up punch for good measure.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Ramos, 26, now has two spinning back elbow knockouts to his name after stopping Aiemann Zahabi with the same move back in 2017. Coming off a decision loss to Zubaira Tukhugov back in Oct. 2021 this was a much-needed win for Ramos, who is now 3-2 since returning to 145 pounds nearly three years ago.

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.

