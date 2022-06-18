Ricardo Ramos delivered another spectacular finish earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the featherweight veteran stopped Danny Chavez with a beautiful first-round knockout (spinning back elbow).

This fight only lasted 72 seconds as Ramos stalked Chavez along the cage and waited for his opening. Out of nowhere Ramos faked a straight jab before turning his body and launching a spinning back elbow. The strike caught Chavez directly on the side of the head and instantly put him out. As he was falling to the canvas Ramos delivered a follow-up punch for good measure.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Ramos, 26, now has two spinning back elbow knockouts to his name after stopping Aiemann Zahabi with the same move back in 2017. Coming off a decision loss to Zubaira Tukhugov back in Oct. 2021 this was a much-needed win for Ramos, who is now 3-2 since returning to 145 pounds nearly three years ago.

