UFC Austin highlights: Cody Stamann brutalizes Eddie Wineland on the feet for early stoppage

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Cody Stamann turned in a big statement win earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the bantamweight veteran finished Eddie Wineland with a first-round TKO (punches).

Stamann came out firing in effort to turn in his first Octagon finish and the veteran fighter did just that. He clobbered Wineland with countless combinations and punches along the cage. Wineland proved too tough for his own good as he stood in the way and ate each and every shot. Eventually, the referee had seen enough and saved Wineland from any further punishment.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Stamann, 32, was coming into this weekend riding a three-fight losing streak so this was an extremely important win. Wineland is certainly past his prime and no longer one of the better strikers in the division, but fight fans haven’t seen this type of output from Stamann in quite some time. It could be a sign of things to come for the veteran fighter as he looks to create prolonged success inside of the cage.

For complete UFC Austin results and coverage click here.

