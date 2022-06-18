Phil Hawes put it all together earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the promising middleweight prospect bloodied an ultra-tough Deron Winn for a second-round TKO (elbows).

Hawes was in control from the opening bell. With a large reach advantage the powerful middleweight was able to time his shots, land at an incredible clip, lean on his jab, and score short elbows inside. Winn was hurt multiple times, but he simply wouldn’t go away. In the second round, Hawes started to piece Winn up at will and badly bloodied the middleweight fighter. Referee Herb Dean eventually saw enough and stepped in to stop the action.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Hawes, 33, is now 4-1 inside of the Octagon with his only loss coming at the hands of Chris Curtis back in Nov. 2021. Winn isn’t the most well-rounded fighter at 185 pounds, but “Megatron” made this look easy and seems ready for a big step up in competition his next time out.

