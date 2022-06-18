 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Austin highlights: Roman Dolidze destroys Kyle Daukaus with knee and punches

By Dan Hiergesell
Roman Dolidze scored the biggest victory of his career earlier tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when the middleweight prospect stopped Kyle Daukaus with a devastating first-round TKO (knee and punches).

This fight didn’t take long to get going. Both middleweights came to sling heavy leather, but it was Dolidze who had the clear power advantage. After hurting Daukaus with a counter left hand inside the clinch Dolidze moved the action to the cage and launched a vicious knee. It caught Daukaus directly on the eye, he fell to the canvas, and Dolidze followed up with a few punches before the referee stepped in.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Dolidze, 33, is now an impressive 4-1 inside of the Octagon since his debut back in 2020. The respected grappler isn’t necessarily known for his one-strike knockout power, but he’s quickly progressing in the standup department and could make a push towards the middleweight top 15 with this win over Daukaus.

