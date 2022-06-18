Kevin Holland turned superhero yet again this Friday in Austin, Tex., when the UFC welterweight fighter stopped a perfume thief from getting away with the goods.

Holland, who meets Tim Means in a co-main event later tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+, jumped into action Friday evening when he and his team visited a local liquor store to grab some waters, per a recent report by MMA Junkie. That’s when Holland was presented with yet another opportunity to stop a crime in progress.

According to Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak, “Trailblazer” and his team witnessed a foot chance. After hearing the person in pursuit shout something about a stolen item Holland dropped what he was doing and ran down the culprit. Holland reportedly wrestled the man to the ground and retrieved the stolen goods.

Hodak shared the below video with MMA Junkie which shows an eye-witness recounting the incident:

Batman is back at it. Less than 24 hours before his #UFCAustin bout at approximately 8:30pm local time last night, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) stopped another thief, per his manager @ko_reps. Here's a video of witnesses and Holland talking about it. pic.twitter.com/0ltTVnSFeT — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 18, 2022

“I saw two guys running after some other guy and I thought they were just f*cking around, playing,” the man said. “Then, I heard one of the guys chasing say, ‘If you drop it, I won’t f*ck you up.’ I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. That guy got robbed.’ Before I pulled out my phone to record any of it, they were long gone.”

Holland, who was drenched in sweat following the chase, also chimed in to recount the incident.

“So we’re just sitting out here with nothing to do,” Holland said. “We had got some water from a liquor and wine stop with (coach). Then we see some guy running down the street, so we opened up our cardio and chased a crack head. That’s how we did it. That’s what we did today.”

Whether or not you believe in superheroes there’s no denying that Holland has been doing some pretty heroic stuff of late. Just this past March, Holland jumped into action to rescue a man from an overturned truck. Before that, Holland stopped a gunman who opened fire at a restaurant in Houston. Prior to that, the UFC fighter helped run down a car thief in Texas.

Pretty intense stuff. We’ll see if Holland can carry his heroism into the Octagon tonight at UFC Austin and snap Means’ three-fight win streak.

