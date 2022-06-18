 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joe Lauzon injured, UFC Austin co-main event with Donald Cerrone canceled last-minute (again!)

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

A lightweight bout between Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone has been removed from UFC Austin later tonight (Sat., June 18, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Per an initial report by Ariel Helwani, Lauzon’s left knee locked up after official weigh ins on Friday and the veteran never got better. Lauzon was unable to compete Saturday and it is unknown at this time when, or even if, the promotion will try to book this fight again.

LIVE! Stream UFC Austin On ESPN+

FEATHERWEIGHT FIREWORKS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin’s co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Cerrone and Lauzon were originally expected to meet at UFC 274 this past May in Phoenix, Arizona. The two lightweight veterans were gearing up for what they called a “legacy fight” and it had fight fans in a frenzy. Both fighters have struggled to capture victory inside of the Octagon of late so it was their chance to prove that something is still left in the tank.

Unfortunately, Cerrone was forced out of the fight just hours before the card started due to what doctors were calling food poisoning. “Cowboy” is one of the most game fighters in the history of the sport so for him to pull out hours before a scheduled fight meant things must have been serious. The bout was eventually rescheduled for this weekend in Austin.

“So, I’m not fighting Cowboy Cerrone tonight,” Lauzon said in a video posted to Instagram Saturday afternoon. “The freakiest, weirdest thing ever. I weigh in officially, everything’s fine, I go to sit down in the chairs where all the fighters are, and I go to put my socks on. … I turn my knee out, and my knee locks up.”

“The reason I didn’t go to weigh-ins yesterday was not because of cramps, that was kind of the story because they don’t want to sell me out,” Lauzon said. “I literally can’t put any weight on my left leg. Like, none. We tried doing an injection, tried to help it out to num it a little bit to move and manipulate it a little bit better, that didn’t help. Literally, I can’t stand.”

With the cancelation of Lauzon vs. Cerrone, UFC Austin will proceed with 13 total bouts. A bantamweight clash between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley has been bumped to the ESPN main card.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...