Charles Oliveira is holding nothing back in his assessment of the Arizona State Athletic Commission (ASAC) as “Do Bronx” believes the commission cost him his lightweight title at UFC 274.

It’s well-known by now that Oliveira narrowly missed weight for his lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 this past May. As a result of his scale fail, Oliveira was stripped of his 155-pound belt entering his clash with Gaethje. Despite stopping “Highlight” with an impressive first-round submission Oliveira was not eligible to win the title, which remains vacant.

Oliveira, who is currently riding an 11-fight win streak, is still regarded as the best lightweight fighter in the world. However, not having the UFC belt wrapped around his waist has started to way heavy on the Brazilian veteran. Oliveira didn’t put up a big fuss when UFC stripped him of his lightweight title the day before UFC 274, but “Do Bronx” is now letting the ASAC have it regarding his scale fail.

According to Oliveira, the commission knowingly sabotaged his weigh-in in order to distract him from the fight and give Gaethje the best chance possible to win the title in his hometown. It’s certainly a stretch, but Oliveira believes he had no chance of successfully weighing in no matter what he did.

“So, for me, they could have ripped my leg off, it would still give the same weight,” Oliveira, the now-former UFC lightweight champion, told ESPN in a recent interview. “The city athletic commission robbed me, they robbed me. That’s the reality. They wanted to take my belt off to mess with my head, but it happened the other way around. This served to show the division and the world that I am another Charles, lightweight champion. No matter how much they try to mess with my head, I am the champion.”

“The city commission robbed me, they wanted the champion to be from their city, but it didn’t even come close,” he added. “I think there was some pressure on the scale. Anyone could go up, I wouldn’t make weight.”

Luckily, Oliveira still won the fight and will have a chance to win back his title the next time he steps inside of the Octagon. There has also been outcry suggesting commissions move to a digital scale in effort to avoid situations like Oliveira experienced at UFC 274. There should be no room for error when it comes to weigh-ins, especially when a world championship is on the line.

