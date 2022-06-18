 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ TONIGHT on ESPN

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 220: Kattar v Burgos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It all goes down later this evening (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett battle it out in a crucial main event showdown.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIREWORKS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin’s co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

In addition to the headlining act, UFC Austin will feature the lightweight re-booking of Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, a welterweight clash pitting Kevin Holland against veteran Tim Means, and a middleweight meeting between former training partners Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev. Not to mention the return of rising talent such as Adrian Yanez, Ricardo Ramos, and Guram Kutateladze.

Take a look below at UFC Austin’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland
Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva
Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

Television

  • UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ main card can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local provider or click HERE for instant access to ESPN. The “Prelims” portion will air on ESPN2.
  • UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

