It all goes down later this evening (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett battle it out in a crucial main event showdown.

In addition to the headlining act, UFC Austin will feature the lightweight re-booking of Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, a welterweight clash pitting Kevin Holland against veteran Tim Means, and a middleweight meeting between former training partners Joaquin Buckley and Albert Duraev. Not to mention the return of rising talent such as Adrian Yanez, Ricardo Ramos, and Guram Kutateladze.

Take a look below at UFC Austin’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT



Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ main card can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local provider or click HERE for instant access to ESPN. The “Prelims” portion will air on ESPN2.

UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ "Prelims" undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here.