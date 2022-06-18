Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Fri. June 17, 2022), Clay Collard and Alex Martinez threw down in the main event of PFL 4. The Lightweight clash determined which man would take part in the PFL 2022 playoffs later this year.

Collard started the bout strong. Establishing a strong jab, Collard frequently changed levels with hard punches to the body. One such left hook seemed to hurt Martinez, but Collard’s glove needed work from the official at an inopportune time. Nevertheless, Collard continued to fire in combination and attack all targets. Martinez managed to finish the round with a takedown, but Collard was clearly ahead after five minutes.

Collard took a couple jabs to start the second, but he went right back to work attacking the liver. After some clean body lands, Collard started going upstairs with his left hook to great success. Martinez tried to shoot, but he couldn’t drag “Cassius” down. A stiff Collard jab sent Martinez to the canvas, but the boxer couldn’t finish him off. After a scramble, Martinez landed in top position. All of a sudden, Martinez was under the chin with a fully locked in rear naked choke! Somehow, Collard survived, but it was a hell of a momentum shift, and Martinez finished the round on his back.

Collard started the third round with some ripping left hooks and calf kicks, but Martinez responded with an early single leg takedown. Collard returned to his feet and drove into his own takedown, and a tight guillotine choke! Collard resisted, popping his head free and landing in top position briefly. Back on the feet, Martinez landed some kicks. Collard strung together a combination, forcing a bad shot. Moments later, he landed a better takedown but couldn’t keep Collard down. The two started scrambling, but again Martinez finished in top position.

After three rounds, the judges awarded Alex Martinez the split-decision victory, as well as a spot in the playoffs.

Check out the highlights below:

Clay lets his hands go and gets a takedown with plenty of time in round 1!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/b5nBfx4Q2Q — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

What A Round! Collard & Martinez are bringing the action! Round 2 up now!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/rxzrAvo7Kk — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

MARTINEZ LOCKS IN A CHOKE!

COLLARD SURVIVES! THE CROWD IS ON THEIR FEET#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/1GsWfV42IZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

Guillotine attempt by Martinez! Collard gets out! 2 minutes left in the round!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/eDGpCW86Qd — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

Insomnia

The devastating end of an era.

New 205 champ @jiri_bjp has cut his hair. I asked him why this morning:



“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”



Asked if he will grow it back:



“We will see,” he said. pic.twitter.com/wecbRteoMO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2022

Let the New era Begin /\ pic.twitter.com/fT6AHhniNa — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 17, 2022

What did you do? Put this shit there again pic.twitter.com/FJMNzK10vg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 17, 2022

Arnold Allen calls out Chan Sung Jung, and I’d watch that Featherweight scrap!

We gotta be talking upwards surely ‍♂️ — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) June 4, 2022

September will see a clash of experienced 145-pound grapplers.

Charles Rosa vs. Nathaniel Wood is a somewhat late addition to UFC London.

I realize I’m part of the problem by including this stupid post, but ... HOW does Dillon Danis garner this much attention in BOXING of all places? Appalling.

BIG TALK



Who does he stand a chance against? pic.twitter.com/S20bVJu3WZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 16, 2022

Getting hit by Alex Pereira looks like a miserable experience.

bro alex pereira hits like a fookin truck. pic.twitter.com/Ub26jLS9wx — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) June 16, 2022

Extremely necessary GSP dinosaur post:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Eliminated from Royal Rumble!

Donald Cerrone has an all-time great highlight reel, but can he return to his winning ways vs. Joe Lauzon?

Too many stance shifts results in an unstable stance that cannot absorb counter shots ...

Random Land

When keeping it real goes wrong ...

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2002

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.