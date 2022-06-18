Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett full fight video preview for UFC Austin main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an important 145-pound match up for the upcoming UFC Austin main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., June 18, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-5) rebounded from a lopsided decision loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway by knocking around Giga Chikadze in the UFC Vegas 46 headliner back in January. The five-round performance was good enough to land the hard-hitting “Boston Finisher” at No. 4 in the official rankings.

That’s three spots ahead of the surging Emmett (No. 7), who recently captured his fourth straight victory by turning away Dan Ige at UFC 269 last December. The 37 year-old Californian improved to 17-2 with eight finishes and could find himself in the division Top 5 with a big performance in “The Lone Star State.”

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

