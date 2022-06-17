Jiri Prochazka will be known for winning the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 275 earlier this month, but there was a time when most fight fans knew him as the up-and-coming contender with wild hair.

Prochazka, who submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to claim the 205-pound crown (highlights HERE), is one of the most unique fighters in all of mixed martial arts (MMA). His outlook on fighting is one-of-a-kind, his training methods are something out of a Rocky movie, and his hair has become a thing of legend. Some might call it a man bun, but Prochazka refers to it as “war hair.”

After defeating Teixeira in what many consider one of the best UFC light heavyweight title fights of all time Prochazka is looking to turn the chapter in his career and create a lasting legacy in the sport. The 29-year-old champion is now 3-0 inside of the Octagon and has all the ingredients to hold on to his title and cement his name in the history books.

In effort to begin his new journey as champion Prochazka has decided to cut his “war hair” completely off. Early Friday, “BJP” posted a picture from the barber chair and was later questioned by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani as to why he decided to shave off his infamous bun.

New 205 champ @jiri_bjp has cut his hair. I asked him why this morning:



“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”



Asked if he will grow it back:



“We will see,” he said. pic.twitter.com/wecbRteoMO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2022

“We will see,” he said when asked if he’d grow his hair back.

Prochazka later posted another photo with a caption reading, “Let the New era begin.”

Let the New era Begin /\ pic.twitter.com/fT6AHhniNa — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 17, 2022

Prochazka, who is currently riding a 13-fight win streak dating back to 2016, is hoping to defend his UFC light heavyweight title for the first time against former division champion Jan Blachowicz later this year. If Prochazka is able to get past Blachowicz it could set up a rematch with Teixeira, assuming the Brazilian prolongs his storied MMA career.

As for Prochazka’s “war hair,” that is officially a thing of the past.