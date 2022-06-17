 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett staredown video from UFC Austin weigh ins

By Jesse Holland and Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With both the early and ceremonial weigh ins complete, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) staged the fighter face offs on Fri. afternoon for the upcoming UFC Austin: “Kattar vs. Emmett” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., June 18, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

For UFC Austin weigh-in text results click here. For the ceremonial weigh-in video go here.

LIVE! Stream UFC Austin On ESPN+

FEATHERWEIGHT FIREWORKS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin’s co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

UFC Austin will be headlined by the 145-pound striking battle between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Elsewhere on the ESPN and ESPN+ fight card, aging lightweight fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon hook ‘em up in a special welterweight contest, while Kevin Holland looks to make a name for himself in the crowded 170-pound division opposite rough-and-tumble veteran Tim Means.

Check out those staredowns above and below.

170 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon:

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...