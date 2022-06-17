PFL 4 live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates | Collard vs. Martinez

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues its 2022 season TONIGHT (Fri., June 17, 2022) with a Lightweight and Light Heavyweight showcase. Headlining the card will be a Lightweight banger between fan favorite, Clay Collard, and Alex Martinez.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 4 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.

The evening’s co-main event features returning Light Heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior as he faces Bruce Souto.

PFL 4 QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. Alex Martinez

205lbs.: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

155lbs.: Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

155lbs.: Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

205lbs.: Omari Akhmedov def. Teodoras Aukstoulis via second-round submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:50

OH MY GOD! Omari Akhmedov choked out Aukstuolis in the 2nd round! pic.twitter.com/iYnQMNMZEq — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) June 18, 2022

155lbs.: Natan Schulte def. Marcin Held via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

205lbs.: Delan Monte def. Emiliano Sordi via first-round technical knockout (punches) at 1:32

WHAT AN UPSET FOR DELAN MONTE pic.twitter.com/FAJxEjFBnv — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 18, 2022

205lbs.: Rob Wilkinson def. Viktor Pesta via first-round technical knockout (punches) at 3:03

6 POINT FINISH FOR ROB WILKINSON! 3 FIGHTS... 3 FINISHES! Rob Wilkinson is heading to the #PFLPlayoffs! #2022PFL4 LIVE on ESPN+

https://t.co/WfOt9XjEaK pic.twitter.com/s8VE8QsZco — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

205lbs.: Josh Silveira def. Marthin Hamlet via first-round knockout (knee) at 3:27

6 POINT FINISH!!!! @jmdasilv GOES STRAIGHT INTO THE TOP 4 OF THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT STANDINGS!#2022PFL4 LIVE on ESPN+

https://t.co/WfOt9XjEaK pic.twitter.com/Pm34lyZf0m — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 17, 2022

155lbs.: Nate Jennerman def. Jake Childers via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00

