Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its early and official weigh ins this morning for the upcoming UFC Austin: “Kattar vs. Emmett” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow night (June 18) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Get complete UFC Austin early weigh-in results here.

The promotion will ask all 28 combatants to make their way to Moody Center this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET for the UFC Austin ceremonial weigh ins and fighter face offs, LIVE in the embedded video above.

UFC Austin will be headlined by the 145-pound striking battle between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Elsewhere on the ESPN and ESPN+ fight card, aging lightweight fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon hook ‘em up in a special welterweight contest, while Kevin Holland looks to make a name for himself in the crowded 170-pound division opposite rough-and-tumble veteran Tim Means.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.