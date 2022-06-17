 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live: UFC Austin ceremonial weigh-in video

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its early and official weigh ins this morning for the upcoming UFC Austin: “Kattar vs. Emmett” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow night (June 18) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Get complete UFC Austin early weigh-in results here.

LIVE! Stream UFC Austin On ESPN+

FEATHERWEIGHT FIREWORKS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2018 to hold its first event in the brand-new Moody Center on Sat., June 18, 2022. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight match up sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4-ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, takes on No. 7-seeded Josh Emmett. In UFC Austin’s co-main event, Cowboy Cerrone finally locks horns with fellow veteran, Joe Lauzon, while respected veteran, Tim Means, battles fan favorite Kevin Holland, one fight prior.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

The promotion will ask all 28 combatants to make their way to Moody Center this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET for the UFC Austin ceremonial weigh ins and fighter face offs, LIVE in the embedded video above.

UFC Austin will be headlined by the 145-pound striking battle between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Elsewhere on the ESPN and ESPN+ fight card, aging lightweight fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon hook ‘em up in a special welterweight contest, while Kevin Holland looks to make a name for himself in the crowded 170-pound division opposite rough-and-tumble veteran Tim Means.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...