Live: UFC Austin early weigh-in results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its early (and official) weigh-ins this morning (Fri., June 17, 2022) inside the promotion’s host hotel in “The Lone Star State” to finalize the upcoming UFC Austin mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow night (June 18) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The LIVE weigh-in results begin promptly at 10 a.m. ET below.

UFC Austin will be headlined by the 145-pound striking battle between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Elsewhere on the ESPN and ESPN+ fight card, aging lightweight fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon hook ‘em up in a special welterweight contest, while Kevin Holland looks to make a name for himself in the crowded 170-pound division opposite rough-and-tumble veteran Tim Means.

Complete UFC Austin early weigh-in results below:

UFC Austin Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Josh Emmett (145.5)

155 lbs.: Donald Cerrone (155) vs. Joe Lauzon (154.75)

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

185 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley (184) vs. Albert Duraev (185.5)

155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155.5)

185 lbs.: Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

UFC Austin Preliminary Card On ESPN2/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (185.5)

185 lbs.: Phil Hawes (185) vs. Deron Winn ()

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius (124.75) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

170 lbs.: Court McGee (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)

135 lbs.: Tony Kelley () vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

145 lbs.: Danny Chavez (145) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

115 lbs.: Gloria de Paula (115) vs. Maria Oliveira (115)

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Remember to check back at 5 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins and fighter face offs.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Austin fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Austin action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Austin news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kattar vs. Emmett” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.