Jiri Prochazka waffling over Glover Teixeira rematch, Jan Blachowicz Euro bash — ‘I have to make a decision’

Does Glover Teixeira deserve an immediate rematch?

Maybe ... maybe not. His loss to Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 275 main event last weekend in Singapore was exciting enough to warrant a part two. At the same time, Teixeira failed to make a single title defense after winning the strap from Jan Blachowicz last October.

“I think the most dangerous man here in the light heavyweight division, after me, under me, there is Jan Blachowicz — and I think he can be the next challenger of me,” Prochazka told The MMA Hour. “But still, I have to keep respect for Glover. So one other [option] is to offer the Glover rematch, and the second thing is to fight Jan Blachowicz. I have to make a decision in that, but still, yeah, I have to talk with the UFC and my manager as well, what will be the best step.”

Blachowicz got back into the win column by taking a TKO victory (knee injury) over Top 5 contender Aleksandar Rakic back in May. And it’s no secret that facing Prochazka in Poland or neighboring Czech Republic would return beaucoup bucks at the box office.

“Man, that’s something that I’m thinking about, because I think for the Euro [audience], that will be the biggest, biggest, biggest [event] ever of the martial arts,” Prochazka continued. “Because me and him, Polish and Czech Republic, they are next to [each other]. I will be ready and I will win. It doesn’t matter [how], whatever it takes.”

Expect a decision from matchmakers over the next few weeks.