Donald Cerrone refutes Anthony Smith’s ‘fabricated’ story about UFC mom-jacking, Bilzerian porn

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Smith claims longtime lightweight veteran Donald Cerrone showed up drunk for the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) event alongside social media personality Dan Bilzerian.

Why is that a big deal?

Because “Lionheart” also claims that Cerrone and Bilzerian booted his wife and mom from their cageside seats, only to then spend the rest of the “Jones vs. Smith” card watching porn and acting belligerent.

“I saw Anthony a couple of times and he never said anything, so why he waited for three years to go by — I just don’t know if he’s trying to stay relevant, why he would bring that up,” Cerrone said during the UFC Austin media day. “You know, because you go to the fights, your name is literally on your chair in Dana’s section. So, ‘Cowboy. Cowboy.’ Nobody was sitting in my seat when we showed up there. It’s not like we were like, ‘Hey, mom, get out, you’re not in this seat.’ You walk in the back, the security grabs you and walks you to your seat, ‘Ticket 6, 7, OK, right there and there.’”

Bilzerian called the “nonsensical” story “complete bullshit.”

“The whole story doesn’t make any sense to me. I don’t get it, but I’m not sure where he even fabricated this story from,” Cerrone continued. “It’s funny to me and then to say Dan was in there watching porn. That means after we threw your grandma and mom out of their seat, they sat behind us? It’s strange to me, so I don’t know. I don’t get why Anthony didn’t just come to me and call me. If he was there and seen it and witnessed it, why wasn’t something said right there on the spot? It’s a strange story to me, but whatever.”

The 39 year-old Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) returns to the cage for a welterweight showdown opposite fellow aging fan favorite Joe Lauzon as part of the UFC Austin main card this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”