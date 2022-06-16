DeAnna Bennett and Justine Kish set to rematch at Bellator 284

Bellator 284 is going down in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Aug. 12, 2022, and the pivotal match-ups are on the way.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that a bout between top-ranked Flyweight contenders, DeAnna Bennett and Justine Kish has been added to the event.

Kish, 34, made her promotional debut in Feb. 2022 against Bennett after a five-year stint with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Dropping a unanimous decision, Kish scored her second victory in seven fights, upsetting former champion, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, in her home of Hawaii at Bellator 279 (Apr. 23, 2022). The win launched Kish (8-5) into the rankings at No. 8 right behind Bennett.

Fremont, California’s Bennett is also a UFC alum, having joined Bellator in Sept. 2020 after a second stint in Invicta Fighting Championships. Like Kish, Bennett also suffered a setback in her debut when facing future titleholder, Liz Carmouche. She’s been nearly flawless in her performances since, however, with a dominant unanimous decision against Alejandra Lara before the initial Kish victory.

Bennett vs. Kish 2 isn’t the only Flyweight fight going down on Bellator 284, as the aforementioned Macfarlane seeks her first win since losing her title. She’ll be tasked with rising Brazilian prospect, Bruna Ellen.

In the main event, high-level jiu-jitsu will be on display when Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi collide.

See the current Bellator 284 lineup below:

Welterweight : Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Heavyweight : Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Flyweight: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs. Ilias Bulaid

