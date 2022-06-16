Bald Jeremy Stephens shaves head, lifts foot to make weight for PFL 4 (Video)

Longtime lightweight veteran Jeremy Stephens, who also had a successful career in the featherweight class, struggled to make the 155-pound mark — even with the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights — at the PFL 4 weigh ins on Thursday in Atlanta.

As a result, “Lil’ Heathen” was forced to shave his head and beard to (barely) tip the scale at 156 pounds, behind the towel, ahead of his Myles Price showdown on the ESPN main card from inside Overtime Elite Arena in “The Peach State.”

That said, his fancy footwork embedded in the video above probably had more to do with his success than going bald. Either way, the commission rubber stamped his weight of 156 pounds and the Price fight will proceed as scheduled.

Stephens (28-20, 1 NC) is looking to snap a six-fight losing streak, dating back to his final run with UFC. He’ll likely need a finish over Price to keep himself afloat in the 2022 tournament, which comes with a grand prize of $1 million.

Complete PFL 4 weigh-in results below:

ESPN Card

Lightweight

Clay Collard (155.2 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.8 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Antonio Carlos Jr. (205.8 lbs.) vs. Bruce Souto (205.2 lbs.)

Lightweight:

Raush Manfio (155.8 lbs.) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.8 lbs.)

Lightweight:

Jeremy Stephens (156 lbs.) vs. Myles Price (155.2 lbs.)

ESPN+ Card

Light Heavyweight:

Omari Akhmedov (203.2 lbs.) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204 lbs.)

Lightweight:

Natan Schulte (156 lbs.) vs. Marcin Held (155.6 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Emiliano Sordi (204.8 lbs.) vs. Delan Monte (205.6 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Robert Wilkinson (206 lbs.) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.8 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight:

Marthin Hamlet (205.6 lbs.) vs. Josh Silveira (205.6 lbs.)

Lightweight Showcase Bout:

Jake Childress (155 lbs.) vs. Nate Jennerman (155 lbs.)

