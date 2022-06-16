Jon Jones congratulates new UFC champion Jiri Prochazka (four days late)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones finally got around to congratulating newly-crowned 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka, who secured the division strap with a fifth-round submission victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in Singapore.

Better late than never, I suppose.

Not surprisingly, “Bones” was promptly roasted by his Twitter followers for sending out a congratulatory tweet four days after the fact.

Have u been in a 4 day coma?

You about a week late champ.

Jon can I have some coke and hookers? Need them for a friend.

Come back and face him.

Jones surrendered the light heavyweight title back in late 2020 and was expected to make his transition to the 265-pound weight class; however, he doesn’t appear to be any closer to making that dream a reality, despite persistent rumors of a late 2022 return.

Perhaps “Bones” should have popped those Polish cherries when he had the chance.