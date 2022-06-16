Latest UFC Paris fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ on Sept. 3

Event: UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa”
Date: Sat., Sept. 3, 2022
Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
Broadcast: ESPN+ (9 a.m. ET Prelims | 12 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Paris Main Event On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
UFC Paris Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot
185 lbs.: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Ailin Perez
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
