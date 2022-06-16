 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC Paris fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ on Sept. 3

UFC will make its long-awaited debut in Paris with a hometown headliner when ex-interim champion Ciryl Gane looks to get back into the heavyweight title hunt against fast-rising power puncher Tai Tuivasa. In addition, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will try to keep himself afloat in the 185-pound title picture when he collides with rough-and-tumble Marvin Vettori.

By Jesse Holland
Event: UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa”
Date: Sat., Sept. 3, 2022
Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
Broadcast: ESPN+ (9 a.m. ET Prelims | 12 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Paris Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

UFC Paris Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot
185 lbs.: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Ailin Perez

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

