Latest UFC Paris fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ on Sept. 3

UFC will make its long-awaited debut in Paris with a hometown headliner when ex-interim champion Ciryl Gane looks to get back into the heavyweight title hunt against fast-rising power puncher Tai Tuivasa. In addition, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will try to keep himself afloat in the 185-pound title picture when he collides with rough-and-tumble Marvin Vettori.