Greg Hardy is now a bareknuckle boxer — ‘I’m back’

Greg Hardy is now a bareknuckle boxer.

The former UFC heavyweight bruiser recently put pen to paper for BKFC, and according to promotion president David Feldman, a date and opponent for the “Prince of War’s” in-ring debut will be “announced shortly.”

“I’m back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is,” Hardy said in today’s press release. “Everyone knows I can knock people out and that’s what I’m planning on doing. I can’t wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC.”

Related Greg Hardy Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On October 8th

Hardy made his combat sports debut on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and migrated to UFC back in early 2019. Unfortunately, the former NFL star was unable to hold his own against the division’s top heavyweights, posting a 4-5 record with three knockout losses.

The BKFC heavyweight division features the likes of Arnold Adams and Alan Belcher, among others.