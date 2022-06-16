Welcome to Midnight Mania!

So long Askar Mozharov, we hardly knew ye. Per UFC Roster Watch, “The Ukrainian McGregor” will not be given a second UFC fight after his debut loss to Alonzo Menifield.

❌ Fighter removed: Askar Mozharov — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 15, 2022

It’s not often a fighter is released after a single UFC loss. Typically, even utterly bad performances are granted a bit of leniency and a second opportunity. After all, the famed UFC jitters are a real thing, and many fighters have really turned their careers around after rough starts. What makes Mozharov an exception?

I’m not the UFC matchmaker in charge of managing the roster, but I have to imagine it has something to do with his falsified record. Just days before his UFC debut, Sherdog’s team started really digging into Mozharov’s record. As a result, they found several of Mozharov’s wins occurred at fictional fight events that never happened. In addition, videos of additional defeats were uncovered.

As a result, Mozharov’s official record diminished from a shiny 25-7 to a far more pedestrian 19-12. Then, Menifield stopped him in the first round, so that record now sits at 19-13 … at best.

I wouldn’t expect Mozharov back inside the Octagon barring a very major — and very real — win streak on the regional scene.

Insomnia

The statics support what everyone on Team Alpha Male already knows: Josh Emmett hits scary hard.

Also, in terms of being known as a power punchers, Josh Emmett might be the most underrated fighter in the UFC on that consideration. Accurate puncher, too: pic.twitter.com/eHKuWV4Fmi — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 15, 2022

Jones Jones (mildly) reacts to Jiri Prochazka’s new ownership of his old title:

Conor McGregor works out in a scenic spot.

Paddy Pimblett and Paulo Costa have the potential to replace Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev as the best bromance in MMA. I hope some gets a tattoo of them …

Georges St. Pierre is better than all of us. Who goes into retirement to wake up with ice baths? He’s the real deal martial artist in every way.

Bare Knuckle Championship seems like a far more appropriate place for Greg Hardy.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

In case y’all forgot, Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone was rescheduled for this weekend!

“The Hitman” Thomas Hearns unleashed a combo so nasty this opponent went for an outside trip!

#OTD in 1984, @T_HitmanHearns delivered a vicious right hand to defeat Roberto Duran by TKO pic.twitter.com/wfJEEbZfXO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 15, 2022

Simply unbelievable.

Random Land

He’s okay?

Midnight Music: My pick!

Joy Division's debut album, Unknown Pleasures, was released on this day in 1979.



Few achieve the instant classic with their first release, and every band hopes for this kind of iconic album that continues to unite fans the world over.



What's your favorite track on the record? pic.twitter.com/yuO1NEydaT — Consequence (@consequence) June 15, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.