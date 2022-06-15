Neiman Gracie vs Goiti Yamauchi headlines Bellator 284 on Aug. 12 in Sioux Falls

Bellator MMA has booked an intriguing Welterweight showdown between former 170-pound title contender, Neiman Gracie, and ex-Lightweight, Goiti Yamauchi, to headline Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gracie is looking to bounce back into the win column after coming up short against current interim title holder, Logan Storley, at Bellator 274. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is just 2-3 in his last five fights, so he needs a big win in order to prevent a further decline in the rankings, currently hanging on to the No. 5 spot.

Yamauchi, meanwhile, made a successful transition to the Welterweight division at Bellator 279 a few months ago by defeating Levan Chokheli via first-round submission. Prior to that, Yamauchi spent his Bellator career competing at Featherweight and Lightweight, amassing a record of 12-4 across both weight classes. A win over Gracie would put the jiu-jitsu black belt right in the thick of things at 170 pounds.

Co-headlining the event will be a Heavyweight collision between former title contender, Valentin Moldavsky, who will battle Steve Mowry. Moldavsky is coming off a tough loss to the current champion, Ryan Bader, at Bellator 273. Mowry (No. 5), meanwhile, recently re-upped his contract with the Viacom-owned promotion and is looking to extend his record to a mint 11-0.

In further action, former women’s Flyweight champion Illima-Lei Macfarlane is out to snap her two-fight losing streak when she returns to face Bruna Ellen. Macfarlane made her return after an extended sit at Bellator 279, losing to Justine Kish via unanimous decision.

