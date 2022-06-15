Latest UFC Vegas 59 fight card, ESPN2 lineup for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ on Aug. 6

Event: UFC Vegas 59: “Hill vs. Santos”

Date: Sat., Aug. 6, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 59 Main Event On ESPN2/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Vegas 59 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN2/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

115 lbs.: Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna

135 lbs.: Stephanie Egger vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

155 lbs.: Erick Gonzalez vs. Terrance McKinney

185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Shamil Gamzatov

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Jason Witt

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

