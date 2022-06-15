 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC Vegas 59 fight card, ESPN2 lineup for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ on Aug. 6

Streaking light heavyweight knockout artist Jamahal Hill is looking to punch his way into a 205-pound title shot; but he’ll first need to get past former title challenger Thiago Santos, who can end this (or any fight) with one of his Brazilian bricks. Who gets one step closer to the strap and who goes to the back of the line? Find out on Aug. 6 in Las Vegas!

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Guida v Santos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC Vegas 59: “Hill vs. Santos”
Date: Sat., Aug. 6, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 59 Main Event On ESPN2/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC Vegas 59 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN2/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato
115 lbs.: Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna
135 lbs.: Stephanie Egger vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
155 lbs.: Erick Gonzalez vs. Terrance McKinney
185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Shamil Gamzatov
185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Jason Witt
265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 59 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

