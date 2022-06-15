Latest UFC Vegas 59 fight card, ESPN2 lineup for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ on Aug. 6

Event: UFC Vegas 59: “Hill vs. Santos”
Date: Sat., Aug. 6, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 59 Main Event On ESPN2/ESPN+:
205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
UFC Vegas 59 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN2/ESPN+:
170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato
115 lbs.: Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna
135 lbs.: Stephanie Egger vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
155 lbs.: Erick Gonzalez vs. Terrance McKinney
185 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov vs. Shamil Gamzatov
185 lbs.: Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Jason Witt
265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 59 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...