‘Pissed’ Tony Ferguson duped by fake quote, yells at UFC boss Dana White anyway

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White told the combat sports media that former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was going to have a job — win or lose — after the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Phoenix.

White also told reporters “El Cucuy” looked “damn good” prior to the front-kick knockout landed by Michael Chandler (see it here). So why did the Las Vegas fight boss later refer to Ferguson as “washed” in the twilight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career?

Spoiler alert: he didn’t.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov ducked Tony Ferguson for years. But Tony Ferguson is kind of washed now, so there is a good chance he will fight him now,” some random troll posted online (via The Mirror), attributing the quote to White (in relation to this topic).

Nurmagomedov retired from UFC back in late 2020.

“Washed Up? Dana White I’ll Give You Washed Up,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “Washed Deez Nuts. Now I’m Pissed. -Champ- -CSO- #SometimesYouNeedToHearThatShit #FiresFuckinLit #TUFTimes.”

Ferguson (25-7), who turned 38 back in February, has lost four straight fights, two by way of technical knockout. No word yet on when or where “El Cucuy” will make his next appearance, but the one-time TUF champ is undoubtedly in a must-win situation.