Gilbert Burns pitches takedown-free fight for BMF belt — ‘I can strike with Jorge Masvidal’

Gilbert Burns believes he can strike with Jorge Masvidal — and he’s willing to prove it.

That’s why the former welterweight title challenger has agreed to sign a takedown-free contract to secure a five-round showdown with fellow 170-pound veteran Jorge Masvidal if “Gamebred” is willing to risk his Rock-approved “BMF” belt.

Assuming he can get it back from Governor Ron DeSantis.

“BMF belt on the line here in Florida? I think a lot of people are going to tune in to watch that fight,” Burns told MMA Fighting. “It’s got to be five rounds. I think it’s going to be a crazy one. I can sign the contract — no takedowns. Let’s just do it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Another crazy fight and another crazy finish and I do believe I can strike with Jorge Masvidal.”

Burns scored three post-fight bonuses over the last two years (five overall).

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, fresh off his “Fight of the Night” loss to rising star Khamzat Chimaev, there is no timeline for Masvidal’s return. “Gamebred” is preparing for trial after his dustup with longtime rival Colby Covington earlier this year in Miami.

How about the winner (or loser) of this fight?