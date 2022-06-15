Watch Zhang Weili fight monsters, do superhero stuff in new commercial for Pepsi Max (Video)

When Zhang Weili is not busy knocking out fighters inside the Octagon, the former UFC strawweight champion can be seen fighting giant monsters alongside rapper Jackson Wang for Pepsi Max, because as we all know, a flimsy can packed with bubbly sugar water can make you feel like a superhero.

Personally, I switched to Coke ever since Pepsi barbecued Michael Jackson back in ‘84.

Weili is coming off her sensational, first-round knockout victory over former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Singapore, a performance that may have netted “Magnum” another crack at the 115-pound title, currently held by Carla Esparza.

Assuming “Cookie Monster” can decide on a potential date.

Pepsi Max (also known as Pepsi Black in some countries) is a low-calorie, sugar-free cola marketed as an alternative to Pepsi and Diet Pepsi, according to Wiki, for those drinkers who love the taste of Pepsi but don’t really want to taste it. Sounds like the industry is headed for another “New Coke” debacle sooner, rather than later.