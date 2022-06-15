LIVE! 2022 PFL 4 stream: Collard vs. Martinez media day

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — The 2022 PFL regular season continues with the second round of Lightweight and Light Heavyweight match ups this weekend (Fri., June 17, 2022) inside Overtime Elite Arena.

Once again headlining an event for the second time this season will be rising star and entertaining striker, Clay Collard, who faces Alexander Martinez. Each fighter earned notable victories over Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans in Jeremy Stephens and Stevie Ray. For Collard, the Stephens win was a contender for “Fight of the Year” that saw him walk away the victor by unanimous decision to score three points in the standings. Martinez also scored three points with his own unanimous decision opposite Ray.

Anticipated lineup of fighters speaking at Wednesday’s (June 15, 2022) media day (eastern standard time):

1:15 pm Clay Collard

1:30 pm Natan Schulte

1:45 pm Raush Manfio

2:00 pm Emiliano Sordi

2:15 pm Miles Price

2:30 pm Josh Silveira

2:45 pm Olivier Aubin-Mercier

3:00 pm Antonio Carlos Jr.

3:15 pm Alexander Martinez

3:30 pm Jeremy Stephens

The full lineup of fights on Friday (June 17, 2022) can be seen below (starting at 6 p.m. ET).

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Lightweight : Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Light Heavyweight : Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Lightweight: Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary card (ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Light Heavyweight: Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Light Heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Light Heavyweight: Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Lightweight: Bruno Miranda vs. Nate Jennerman

