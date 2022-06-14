Patricky Pitbull vs Sydney Outlaw title fight headlines Bellator 283 on July 22

@PatrickyPitbull defends the Lightweight World Title against No.1️⃣ contender @SidOutlaw on July 22nd at The @EQCasino . ➕ @PhenomLima takes on Jason Jackson in a Top 5️⃣ showdown bout! #Bellator283 pic.twitter.com/qXlKiFVqCv

Bellator MMA has announced the booking of a Lightweight title fight as division king, Patricky Pitbull, will defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender, Sydney Outlaw, at Bellator 283 on July 22, 2022 in Tacoma, Washington.

Pitbull won the title at Bellator 270 in Nov. 2021 by defeating Peter Queally via technical knockout (TKO) in Dublin, Ireland. That win was a mere six months removed from the Brazilian bomber’s loss to Queally at Bellator 258.

As for Outlaw, he moved his way up to the No. 1 contender position with back-to-back wins over Adam Piccolotti and Miles Jury. In fact, “Da Gun’s” lone loss in six years came against former 155-pound champion and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Michael Chandler.

Co-headlining the event will be a Welterweight bout between ex-division king, Douglas Lima, taking in Jason Jackson. Lima is looking to snap a three-fight losing streak — the longest of his career — while Jackson (No. 4) eyes his sixth straight win and is coming off a huge victory over Paul Daley. Also on the card, undefeated (14-0) sensation Usman Nurmagomedov returns to face off against wrestling standout Chris Gonzales.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.