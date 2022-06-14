UFC 276 referees, judging assignments set for ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Referee Herb Dean will oversee the five-round headliner between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching contender Jared Cannonier, a 185-pound showdown to be scored by veteran officials Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo.

That’s according to MMA Fighting.

Elsewhere on the PPV fight card, former featherweight champion Max Holloway will once again try to defeat reigning 145-pound kingpin Alex Volkanovski. The referee for that 25-minute co-headliner is Mark Goddard, scored by Sal D’Amato, Mike Bell, and Ron McCarthy.

UFC 276 is a big night for the middleweight division. In addition to the “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” headliner, top contenders Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira hook ‘em up for a potential shot at the 185-pound title, while Uriah Hall looks to keep himself afloat in the division Top 10 at the expense of No. 13-ranked Andre Muniz.

For the rest of the UFC 276 fight card and PPV lineup click here.