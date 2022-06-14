Cody Garbrandt just lost his opponent for UFC Vegas 58

Cody Garbrandt is no longer fighting Rani Yahya.

The Brazilian suffered a recent neck injury and was forced to withdraw from the upcoming UFC Vegas 58 “Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev” MMA event on Sat., July 9, 2022 from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to BJPenn.com, and won’t be medically cleared to compete for several weeks.

No word yet on whether the promotion will hunt for a short-notice replacement or simply postpone the Garbrandt-Yahya booking until a later date. As of this writing, “No Love” has yet to comment on the lineup change.

Garbrandt (12-5) is coming off back-to-back losses against Rob Font and Kai Kara France. In fact, the former bantamweight champion is just 1-5 over his last six with four knockout losses. As for Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC), who made his UFC debut all the way back in early 2011, he’s looking to win his third straight after capturing consecutive wins over Ray Rodriguez and Kyung Ho Kang.

For the revised UFC Vegas 58 fight card and ESPN lineup click here.