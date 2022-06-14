Faceplant! Cageside video leaks of Weili Zhang’s brutal knockout win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang got one step closer to reclaiming her 115-pound crown — currently owned by strawweight champion Carla Esparza — by knocking out former division titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk as part of the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Singapore.

In addition to the official UFC 275 video highlights (see them here), cageside footage has also leaked of the “Magnum” mauling (embedded above). The victory put Weili up two-zip on Jedrzejczyk and forced the women’s MMA pioneer to hang up the gloves for good.

Weili (22-3) is expected to fight Esparza for the strawweight title later this year; however, “Cookie Monster” did not seem to be in any big hurry to accept the booking. Hopefully UFC matchmakers will have something more definitive over the next few weeks.

In addition to “Magnum,” the strawweight Top 5 also includes former champion Rose Namajunas, as well as top contenders Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern. It should be noted that all four fighters are currently unbooked at the time of this writing.