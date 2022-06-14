Latest UFC 278 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City

Event: UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2”
Date: Sat., Aug. 20, 2022
Location: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 278 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
170 lbs.: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards
UFC 278 PPV Main Card On ESPN+, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
135 lbs.: Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin
125 lbs.: Victor Altamirano vs. Jake Hadley
145 lbs.: Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
