Floyd Mayweather returns to RIZIN for September exhibition vs. Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather is headed back to Japan for another exhibition boxing match against one of the country’s top superstars.

RIZIN Fighting Federation dropped a bombshell news announcement tonight (Mon., June 13, 2022), revealing via press conference the return of one of boxing’s all-time greats to its ring. In September 2022 on a date yet to be determined, Mayweather will take on former RIZIN Featherweight title challenger, Mikuru Asakura. The bout is expected to air on the new “RIZIN Fight Pass.” Specific details regarding what the service entails have yet to be shared.

Mayweather (50-0), 45, retired from professional boxing in Aug. 2017 after a tenth-round technical knockout against Conor McGregor (watch highlights). A year later on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) 2021, Mayweather stepped into the RIZIN ring for his first exhibition bout, taking on superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa. The undersized Nasukawa performed valiantly, but was ultimately out of his element, succumbing to a technical knockout in two minutes and 20 seconds.

Two more exhibition matches have followed for Mayweather since, his most recent taking place last month (May 21, 2022), fighting to a no-decision against a former training partner, Don Moore.

As for Asakura (16-3, 1 no-contest in MMA), the 29-year-old’s fame has exploded over recent years thanks to his strong YouTube presence and entertaining fight style. Of his 16 career wins, eight have come via knockout. Asakura rides a two-fight win streak and last avenged a past loss to former RIZIN champion, Yutaka Saito, at RIZIN 33 in Dec. 2021.

