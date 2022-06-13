Mob scene! Watch thousands of cheering Czech fans give hero’s welcome to UFC champ Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka ( @jiri_bjp ) receives a Hero’s welcome in his hometown of Brno. He is the first UFC Champion from the Czech Republic in history. pic.twitter.com/EIh22iXfd6

Newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, like many champions before him, received a hero's welcome from his hometown fans after returning to Brno, Czech Republic on Monday, just two days removed from his title-winning performance over Glover Teixeira in the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Singapore.

Prochazka, 29, captured the crown in just his third fight with the promotion and improved his record to 29-3-1 with 28 finishes. His next fight could come against former champion Jan Blachowicz, or perhaps the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev, who collide at the UFC 277 PPV event next month in Dallas, Texas.

“Now it’s Jan, I think the next challenger,” Prochazka said. “So, I would like to fight Jan because I think I have the keys to defeat him. So, let’s do that. I think Europe would be the best place between the Polish and Czech Republic. It’s too early to talk about the next fight. But I know the next fight will be against Jan, and I will be prepared for that.”

Expect a decision from matchmakers over the next few weeks.